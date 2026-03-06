Assam: IAF Confirms Death of Two Pilots After Jet Crash in Karbi Anglong

The Indian Air Force has confirmed the death of two pilots following the crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

In a statement, the IAF said Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

“IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the statement read.

The fighter jet is believed to have crashed in a remote hilly area near Nilip Block under Chokihola in Karbi Anglong on Thursday evening. The aircraft had reportedly taken off from Jorhat earlier in the day.

Local residents in nearby villages said they heard a loud explosion-like sound from the hills shortly after dusk, around 7 pm. The powerful noise echoed across the area, prompting many villagers to step out of their homes in alarm.

Some locals also reported seeing smoke rising from the direction of the hills soon after the sound was heard. Due to the difficult terrain and the remoteness of the suspected crash site, villagers were unable to reach the exact location immediately.

The aircraft had reportedly lost radar contact before the crash, according to preliminary information. Following the incident, an Indian Air Force team was dispatched to the area to verify the situation and begin search and rescue operations.

The suspected crash site lies in a remote and rugged stretch of Karbi Anglong, making access difficult for rescue teams.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Guwahati, Mahendra Rawat earlier said efforts were underway to gather details and locate the aircraft. The IAF later confirmed the deaths of the two pilots involved in the incident.