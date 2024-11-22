Pabitra Margherita Upholds NE's Value As Gateway To Southeast Asia

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday highlighted Northeast India's strategic importance as a "gateway" to Southeast Asia, emphasizing its potential for growth and enhanced connectivity with neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Speaking at the 3rd Northeast Export Promotional Meet held at NEDFi House in Guwahati, Margherita stated, "Northeast India is a strategic location and it's a gateway to Southeast Asia. The region is endowed with natural resources, culture, history and a strong legacy. So being a gateway to the region, we have immense potential, that is why our government's policy is Act East policy. The process has practically begun already as PM Modi took charge, the initiatives taken by the stakeholders and supported by concerned ministries, from trade and commerce to the Ministry of External Affairs."

The minister expressed optimism about the outcomes of the export promotional meet, saying, "This export promotion meeting will enhance the business volume. This has become the meeting point where buyers and sellers from neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Lao PDR, and all the organizations and representatives have assembled here. So we are optimistic."

Margherita also encouraged participants to explore emerging industries such as green technology, sustainable trade, digital infrastructure like UPI, and digital commerce. "These areas will use potential to further integrate South and Southeast Asian regions which in turn will promote efficient utilisation of the resources, helping fight climate change and resource scarcity the world is facing," he said.

He further hailed the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility in Assam, calling it a transformative initiative for the region. "The upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility in Assam under the government of India in incentive will open a vista of opportunities for the northeastern states and our neighboring countries. This semiconductor plant will position the whole of the Northeast region as a technological hub in eastern India and is expected to attract more investments from advanced countries. This in turn will open up huge opportunities for businessmen based in northeast India as well as our neighboring countries in the east. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming decades, northeast India desires to be one of the major growth drivers in India," Margherita said.

The event was also attended by Ruhul Amin, Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati, who stressed the importance of enhancing connectivity between Bangladesh and the Northeast. "I see a huge potential between Bangladesh and northeast in terms of trade and connectivity, but due to lack of air connectivity, a lot of things are not happening which could happen. We are always in favour of having a Dhaka-Guwahati flight. I am sure the Assam government and the government of India are also in on it. Once we have that then people will come closer, trade will grow, it will be a win-win situation," Amin remarked.

The promotional meet served as a platform for regional collaboration and showcased the Northeast’s growing role in strengthening trade and connectivity in South and Southeast Asia.

