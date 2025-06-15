Assam Issues Strict SOP to Curb ASF Spread via Pig Transport

In a bid to contain the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), the Assam government has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the transportation of live pigs within and through the state. The guidelines, issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, mandate strict documentation, health certification, vehicle sanitisation, and testing protocols aimed at safeguarding the state’s pig population and livestock economy.

Advertisment

As per the SOP, all consignments of live pigs must be accompanied by valid documents, including a purchase bill, GST challan, E-way bill, and an ASF-free health certificate issued by a Government of India-authorised laboratory. Each pig must also have a certificate from a government veterinary officer, not older than seven days, confirming the animal’s identity, age, vaccination status, and that it originates from an ASF-free zone.

Veterinary teams will be deployed at key interstate check posts, including Srirampur (Kokrajhar), Boxirhat (Dhubri), Byrnihat (Kamrup Metro), and Amguri (Sivasagar) to inspect documents and physically examine consignments. Additionally, random ASF testing of at least 2% of pigs in each consignment will be conducted using rapid detection kits. If any pig tests positive, the entire batch will be quarantined, tested via RT-PCR, and culled without compensation if confirmed positive. All expenses for testing, quarantine, and disposal must be borne by the transporter or trader.

The SOP also enforces a complete ban on night-time transportation of pigs within Assam. Unloading of pigs in the state, train stopovers, and animal waste disposal en route are also strictly prohibited. All transport vehicles must be sanitized before and after entry into Assam, and any violations could lead to blacklisting and legal action.

The state of origin must inform Assam authorities in advance before sending pig consignments. Authorities have warned that any breach of the SOP will attract strict legal action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009. The SOP is subject to periodic review and amendments based on the evolving ASF situation.

Also Read: "Safe Haven for Animals", PM Modi Lauds Anant Ambani’s Vantara Initiative