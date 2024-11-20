Assam: Key Accused in Dinjan Boat Tragedy Surrenders

The key accused in the tragic boat accident at Dinjan in Chabua, Assam, has surrendered to the police on Wednesday.

The accused, Amrish Mipun, surrendered at the Jonai police station in Dhemaji district after a police raid in Dodhia two days ago failed to capture him.

Mipun had managed to evade capture during the operation, but following a medical check-up, Jonai police handed him over to Tinsukia police for further action.

The incident, which unfolded on November 18, involved a boat travelling from Guijan to Dodhia with four passengers on board. The boat capsized in the Dibru River, but all passengers managed to survive.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Manoj Payaria, a bystander who had heroically jumped into the river to rescue the passengers, disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Eyewitnesses recount Manoj’s brave actions as he battled the strong current to save those stranded in the water.

Despite his selfless efforts, reports suggest that Manoj was later denied permission to board the very boat he had helped save others from. The refusal has sparked outrage and raised questions about the unregulated state of river transport in the region.

Manoj's disappearance has prompted a large-scale search operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which continues as authorities hope to locate him.

As the investigation unfolds, many are left asking: Why was Manoj, who risked his life to save others, left behind? Could his fate have been different if he had been allowed to board the boat after his courageous rescue?

The tragedy underscores the dangers of poorly regulated river transport in Assam, and the questions surrounding Manoj's treatment continue to fuel public concern.