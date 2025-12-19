Assam Man Brutally Hacks Wife, Two Daughters To Death

A shocking and brutal triple murder has been reported from Dhing in Assam’s Nagaon district, triggering panic and outrage in the area.

The incident took place at Salaguri area of Dhing, where a man allegedly hacked his wife and two minor daughters to death with an axe inside their home late on Thursday night.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Emdadul Islam, who allegedly carried out the gruesome attack inside a single room of the house. His wife Tajmina Khatun and daughters Arhan Hasan alias Moni and Dilhan Hasan alias Rani died on the spot due to the brutality of the assault.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1 am last night. After committing the crime, the accused allegedly raised an alarm himself, informing local residents about the killings. The villagers immediately rushed to the spot, overpowered Emdadul Islam, and handed him over to the Dhing police.

The motive behind the horrific act remains unclear and is currently under investigation.

Local police reached the scene soon after the incident and have launched a preliminary investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Residents in the village have described it as one of the most disturbing crimes in recent times.

