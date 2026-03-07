Assam: Mentally Unwell Woman Tied To Tree, Assaulted Over ‘Child-Lifter’ Rumour

A woman was assaulted by a mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter at Bidyapur in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Saturday.

According to reports, the victim, who is believed to be mentally unstable, was targeted by local villagers after rumours spread in the area. The mob, which included both men and women, reportedly tied the woman to a tree using a cloth and physically assaulted her.

Videos of the incident surfaced wherein the woman can be seen crying and pleading for mercy, but the angry crowd allegedly continued to harass and manhandle her.

Following the incident, local police reached the spot, rescued the woman and took her into custody for her safety.

Further investigation is underway.