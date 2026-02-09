Manipur BJP MLA Airlifted to Delhi After Violent Mob Attack

Manipur BJP MLA Vungjagin Valte was flown to New Delhi on Sunday in an air ambulance for advanced medical care, days after he was seriously injured in a violent incident linked to the ongoing unrest in the state.

Valte was seen off at Imphal Airport, where he was received by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh before his departure. Family members said the legislator’s condition remains critical, though there has been slight improvement.

Speaking from Churachandpur, Valte’s son David Mang Valte said doctors recently detected lung-related complications. “His condition is stable for now, but he is still critical after the mob attack. His health is not good at this stage,” he said.

According to the family, the attack took place amid continuing ethnic tensions in the state. Valte was reportedly returning after meeting the former Chief Minister when he was assaulted by members of Arambai Tenggol, a group often mentioned in connection with recent violence.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh said the newly formed government is prioritising peace and stability. He added that efforts are underway to restore normal life across Manipur and expressed hope for Valte’s early recovery.

Manipur has been grappling with prolonged ethnic unrest since May 2023, primarily involving the Meitei and Kuki communities. The violence has left deep social and economic scars, affecting governance and daily life across the state.

Tensions flared again recently following protests against the induction of three Kuki-Zomi MLAs into the new Manipur government. Demonstrations erupted in areas such as Tuibong Main Market, where clashes broke out between protesters and security forces, involving stone-pelting, tyre burning, and the use of tear gas. Security personnel later carried out baton charges to bring the situation under control.

The unrest comes shortly after Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister, along with Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho as Deputy Chief Ministers, marking the end of President’s Rule in the state.

