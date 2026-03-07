Wild Elephants Kill Mother-Son Duo in Assam's Tinsukia

A mother and son were tragically killed in Assam’s Tinsukia district after a herd of elephants attacked their house late Friday night .

The incident occurred at Line No. 4 of Brahmajan Tea Estate in Pengeri, where the victims were reportedly asleep when the elephants stormed into their house. Both the mother and son were trampled to death in the attack.

Local residents said the herd entered the tea garden area during the night and damaged the house before leaving the area.

Police from Pengeri Police Station reached the spot after the incident and recovered the bodies. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Notably, man-elephant conflict continues to be a recurring issue in several parts of Upper Assam.