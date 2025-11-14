Assam Minister Tours Majuli, Reviews Handloom, Ecology, and Local Development

Assam’s Handloom and Textiles Minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, visited Majuli, the world’s largest river island, to see handloom projects, support women weavers, and look at environmental and local development initiatives.

The minister began his day at the Rengam Weaving Training Centre and later held a meeting with the Majuli Deputy Commissioner. He asked the administration to prepare plans for planting Som trees, which are used to produce Muga (golden silk), and stressed the need to revive Majuli’s shrinking waterbodies.

Brahma also visited the Rengam and Kharichakhuwa Handloom Training Centres, highlighting the island’s rich weaving tradition.

“Majuli is famous for its spirituality and Satras, but it also has a strong weaving heritage. The Mising community here is known for exceptional weaving skills, and their traditional attire is now in high demand,” he said.

He encouraged empowering women weavers and promoting sustainable handloom businesses. “Majuli has huge potential. Handloom should become a strong tool for women’s empowerment,” he added.

On political matters, Brahma said UPPL remains allied with the BJP until the 2026 elections and dismissed opposition activities as routine. He also addressed the recent Delhi blast, calling for strict action against terrorism and saying, “No Indian supports such acts.”

The visit ended with Brahma offering prayers at the historic Auniati Satra before returning to Guwahati.

