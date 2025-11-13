Assam Police Arrest 15 Over Offensive Social Media Posts On Delhi Blast

Following the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday morning said that a total of 15 people have been arrested across the state for posting offensive content on social media.

"In connection with the offensive social-media posts following the Delhi blasts, 15 persons have been arrested across Assam so far. In addition to the 6 arrests made yesterday, overnight we have arrested the following persons also: Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon), Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi), Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur), Firuj Ahmed @ Papon (Lakhimpur), Shahil Shoman Sikdar @ Shahidul Islam (Barpeta), Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta), Nasim Akram (Hojai), Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup), Abdur Rohim Mollah @ Bappy Hussain (South Salmara)." CM Sarma posted on X.

"Assam Police remains uncompromising against those who glorify violence," he added.

At the same time, investigating agencies in Delhi revealed a larger terror plan linked to the blast. The suspects had reportedly been preparing vehicles to carry explosives for coordinated attacks in multiple cities. The investigation also found that the attackers had planned to move in pairs and target different locations at the same time.

Several of the accused, including Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and Shaheen, are linked to earlier terror cases. Police said the conspiracy was stopped before any further attacks could happen.

Delhi Police confirmed that the driver of the car was Dr Umar Un Nabi. His identity was confirmed through DNA tests comparing his sample with his mother’s. Officials also said Umar’s leg was found trapped in the car, showing he was driving when the blast occurred.

