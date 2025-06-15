Assam: Minor Tea Garden Worker Injured; Authorities Accused of Cover-Up

In a chilling reminder of the infamous Moina Nayak incident of Dibrugarh district, yet another case of child labour and labour law violations has come to light in Assam. This time the incident has been reported from Tinsukia district.

A horrifying episode has unfolded at the labour quarters of Khobong Tea Estate, located in the Sadiya subdivision of Tinsukia. Ironically, Tinsukia is the home constituency of Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare Rupesh Gowala.

Allegations have surfaced that not only were labour laws flouted, but child protection laws too were blatantly ignored. A minor reportedly employed as a worker at the estate was seriously injured in the line of duty.

The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) has accused the garden management of employing child labour, a grave violation that echoes a long-standing, systemic neglect of marginalised voices in the tea belt. What adds salt to the wound is the allegation that the management tried to hush up the incident for several days, offering only a paltry compensation of Rs 4,000 for the injury — a move many see as an attempt to evade responsibility.

The injured child's family, backed by ATTSA, is demanding a rightful compensation of Rs 10 lakh, stressing that the child’s future, health, and dignity are worth more than silence and token gestures.

It was only after ATTSA, along with the victim’s family, submitted a memorandum that the garden authorities finally took steps to provide medical treatment — a delay that has sparked widespread outrage.

Now, the Central Committee of ATTSA, along with its Talap regional unit, has demanded a full-scale investigation by the state administration and the Assam government. They are also calling for immediate and just compensation for the victim and strict legal action against those responsible.

Speaking on the issue, frustated ATTSA members said, "The incident took place on June 1. Minor labourer Sanu Tanti was deployed for work when his hand got caught in a machine, causing serious injury. Shockingly, the Khobong tea garden authorities took no immediate action. Instead, they tried to cover up the incident and gave only Rs 4,000 as aid which is completely unacceptable. We, the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association, strongly condemn this negligence. There were no safety measures in place at the factory. The Labour Department has shown total negligence in this matter. We have no idea what the Labour Minister is doing when such grave violations are taking place right in his home district."

