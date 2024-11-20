Dinjan Boat Tragedy: Prime Accused Confesses Personal Conflict With Victim

The prime accused in the tragic Dinjan boat accident in Assam’s Chabua, Amrish Mipun, on Wednesday, made shocking confessions to the police.

According to sources, Mipun admitted before the police that due to a personal conflict, he prevented Manoj Payaria from boarding the boat. He also confessed that he pushed Manoj into the water by kicking him in the chest.

Notably, on November 18, a boat travelling from Guijan to Dodhia with four passengers on board capsized in the Dibru River, but all passengers managed to survive. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Manoj Payaria, a bystander who had heroically jumped into the river to rescue the passengers, disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Eyewitnesses recount Manoj’s brave actions as he battled the strong current to save those stranded in the water. Despite his selfless efforts, reports suggest that Manoj was later denied permission to board the very boat he had helped save others from.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Amrish Mipun, the key accused in the boat accident surrendered to the police on Wednesday. The accused, Amrish Mipun, surrendered at the Jonai police station in Dhemaji district after a police raid in Dodhia two days ago failed to capture him. Mipun had managed to evade capture during the operation, but following a medical check-up, Jonai police handed him over to Tinsukia police for further action.