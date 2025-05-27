Assam Mountaineers Aims to Scale 25 Himalayan Peaks in 100 Days

In a remarkable move to promote adventure sports and mountaineering in the region, the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) has announced a grand expedition that aims to scale 25 Himalayan peaks within a span of 100 days. The announcement was made during a formal ceremony held at the PWD Convention and Training Centre in Dispur recently.

Under the banner of the "Mega Expedition", various mountaineering clubs across Assam have joined hands for this ambitious initiative. Scheduled to commence in the last week of July, the expedition will see climbers from across the state attempt summits of peaks of varying elevations situated in the Ladakh range of the Himalayas. This collective endeavour marks one of the largest mountaineering missions ever undertaken by the association.

In a parallel initiative to encourage adventure sports among the youth and their families, the association also unveiled plans for a special summer camp. This camp will be organized during the upcoming school vacation at the Panchratna Eco Camp in Goalpara. Notably, the programme will be inclusive of both children and their guardians, with the aim of nurturing interest in outdoor and adventure activities from an early age.

The event, presided over by AMA President Dr. Devendra Nath Mahanta, was also a moment of recognition for past achievements. Certificates were awarded to participants of several expeditions and training programmes organized by the association in 2024. These included the Triple Peak Expedition and the Kyagar La Trekking Expedition to three previously unexplored peaks in Ladakh, a trek to the Everest Base Camp by three team members, the 56th Annual Basic Rock Climbing Training Course, and the 34th Children’s Adventure Orientation Camp held at Panchratna Eco Camp.

Chief Convener Mr. Satyen Sharma addressed the gathering with an insightful overview of the association's legacy and contributions to adventure sports in Assam. General Secretary Manash Barooah took the opportunity to announce a landmark achievement — the successful naming of a previously unnamed peak in the Ladakh Himalayas after legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, in honour of Assamese heritage and valor.

The event was attended by several senior members and mountaineering veterans including Rajendra Prasad Gautam, Dinesh Chandra Das, and Ratan Basumatary.