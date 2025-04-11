Assam Movement Martyr Khargeswar Talukdar's Family Failed To Obtain AGP Ticket

In a move that has stunned nationalist circles, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has denied a party ticket to Shaheed Khargeswar Talukdar’s brother, Chandra Kanta Talukdar and instead nominated Arvind Barman for the Zila Parishad elections.

This decision has raised eyebrows as AGP, which was born out of the Assam Movement following the sacrifices of martyrs, has overlooked the family of the first martyr of the movement, Khargeswar Talukdar. Political circles are in shock over the party’s choice.

For the first time in 46 years, Khargeswar Talukdar’s family had sought a party ticket from AGP. However, the party's leadership has chosen to ignore the request, leading to widespread criticism. Many have termed this move a grave insult to the legacy of the Assam Movement’s first martyr.

Death Of Khargeswar Talukdar

The 6 years long Assam movement that restructured Assam’s politics witnessed a tumultuous time with the loss of lives of over 850 people. They have been revered as martyrs of the land.

Khargeswar Talukdar was the first martyr of Assam movement who lost his life in police and paramilitary force’s brutality while taking part in a protest march against the nomination of Abida Ahmed in Barpeta. The incident took place on 10th December 1979. The leaders of Assam movement called for boycotting the general election 1980.