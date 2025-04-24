Assam Panchayat Poll: Raijor Dal Intensifies Campaign in Sivasagar

As Panchayat election campaigns gather momentum across the state, Sivasagar district is witnessing heightened political activity with candidates from various parties ramping up outreach efforts.

Advertisment

In the district, which comprises three legislative assembly constituencies, campaigning is underway for 12 Zila Parishad seats, 5 Anchalik Panchayat seats, and 82 Gaon Panchayat seats. Political parties have intensified their efforts to connect with voters at the grassroots level.

Raijor Dal candidates are conducting door-to-door campaigns across villages in the district, aiming to build strong voter engagement. Meanwhile, the BJP has been vocal in its outreach, highlighting alleged corruption issues and presenting Raijor Dal candidates as an alternative before the people.

In Ward No. 49 of Nagarmahal Panchayat, Raijor Dal's candidate, accompanied by party workers, including Dhairya Konwar, held election campaigns to garner support.

Raijor Dal is also organising campaign meetings in every panchayat, with candidates and party workers addressing local issues and appealing for votes.

Activist and political leader Dhaijya Konwar has urged the public to extend their full support as preparations begin for a strong political fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Konwar described the BJP as a "communal and fascist" force and emphasised the need for a united front in what he called a "political war" for leadership and representation in the historic constituency of Sivasagar.

Highlighting Sivasagar’s rich historical significance, Konwar stressed that the upcoming election is not just a political contest but a battle to protect democratic values. He appealed to the people to support their movement and stand firmly against the BJP.

Referring to the 2021 Assembly election, Konwar reminded that Akhil Gogoi had emerged victorious from Sivasagar and expressed hope that Gogoi would receive the same level of public backing this time around as well.

Political leader Jebin Akhtar Hussain expressed gratitude for the strong support he has received from the public so far and said he is hopeful of continued backing in the days ahead.

Speaking to supporters, Hussain stated that if elected, he is committed to addressing the unmet needs of the area. "With the support and votes of the people, if I win, I will ensure that all necessary development work that is still pending will be completed," he assured.

Hussain’s statement reflects his focus on grassroots support and local development as key pillars of his campaign.

As election day approaches, Sivasagar finds itself at the heart of a fierce electoral battle, with both major parties vying for the trust and votes of its people.