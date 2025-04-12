Sivasagar District Administration Imposes Strict Fishing Ban Till July 15

The Sivasagar district administration has issued an official directive prohibiting fishing activities in the district till July 15, 2025. According to reports, the order was signed and released by the Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar.

Advertisment

The ban has been imposed under the Assam Fishery Rules, 1953, and the Assam Fishery (Amendment) Rules to protect fish during their breeding season. Fishing under the jurisdiction of the Biological Diversity Act will remain strictly prohibited during this period.

Authorities have warned that any violation of this directive will result in legal action under Section 223 of the 2023 Act, making offenders liable for punishment.