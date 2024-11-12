Subscribe

0

Assam Top Stories

Assam Police Foil Bomb Plot Ahead of ULFA Army Day Celebration

Golaghat Police, Charaideo Police, and 23 AR recovered an IED from Ajay Shyam (29) and Tiken Kurmi (27), ex-cadres of AANLA, during a joint operation at Rangajan Tollgate.

author-image
Pratidin Time
Updated On
New Update
Assam Police Foil Bomb Plot Ahead of ULFA Army Day Celebration

Assam Police Foil Bomb Plot Ahead of ULFA Army Day Celebration

A joint operation conducted by Golaghat Police, Charaideo Police, and 23 AR at Rangajan Tollgate led to the recovery of an IED from two suspects, Ajay Shyam (29) and Tiken Kurmi (27), both former cadres of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA). 

The duo, travelling in an auto-rickshaw with registration number AS-05C/5734, had transported the IED from Nagaland with plans to detonate it in Golaghat District during the ULFA Army Day on November 27. 

A case has been registered, and further interrogation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Sivasagar, a bomb scare unfolded when a suspicious bag containing a battery and wire was found under a tree in front of a shop near the district library. Tension gripped the town, and police were present at the scene as investigations continued.

Assam police Golaghat Police ULFA Sivasagar Police