Assam Police Recruitment Results to be Declared on Oct 10 & 11: Assam CM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam Police recruitment results for 625 posts will be out on Oct 10, and 5,614 more posts on Oct 11, 2025.

PratidinTime News Desk
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the results for 625 posts under the Assam Police recruitment process will be declared tomorrow, October 10, 2025.

  • 203 posts for Sub-Inspector (UB/AB/Comm) and Assistant Deputy Controller

  • 164 posts for Constable (AB) in CDO Battalion

  • 258 posts for Grade-IV staff under Assam Police and allied organisations

He further informed that following the vacation of the Stay Order on Constable posts by the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court earlier today, results for the remaining 5,614 posts, including 3,945 Constable (AB/UB/APRO) and equivalent ranks, will be published on October 11, 2025.

Extending his best wishes to all candidates, CM Sarma expressed hope that the recruitment process will conclude smoothly, paving the way for new personnel to join the Assam Police force.

