Assam Police Seize 10000 Yaba Tablets, Cigarette Packs Worth 8 Crores

Assam Police, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1.25 lakh packets of Esse light cigarettes worth an estimated Rs 8 crore in Cachar district.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar, said the seizure followed reliable intelligence about the transportation of narcotic substances along the Assam-Manipur border. On October 11, Cachar Police, under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur Police Station, conducted a riverine operation in the Barak River.

“During the joint operation with Assam Rifles, a country-made boat was intercepted near Jakuradhar, along the Assam-Manipur border. A search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses led to the recovery of 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1.25 lakh packets of cigarettes,” Mahatta said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the narcotic substances were illegally transported from Churachandpur in Manipur. Police have launched further investigation into the case.

This is the second major seizure in Cachar in recent days. Earlier, on October 9, Assam Police seized 21,600 bottles of illegal ESKUF cough syrup worth Rs 2.16 crore and arrested two individuals, identified as Bapi Halder (45) and Tapash Biswas (42) from West Bengal.

SSP Mahatta said the earlier operation was based on credible intelligence about the large-scale illegal transportation of narcotic drugs at Rongpur under Silchar Police Station. A suspected truck coming from Kolkata via the Lumding-Silchar road and heading towards Tripura was intercepted at Madhura Point, Rongpur. The vehicle contained 36 iron drums, each holding four cartons of cough syrup, with 150 bottles per carton, totaling 21,600 bottles.

