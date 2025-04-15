Assam Police Seize Firearms, Ammo in Two Separate Ops, 4 Held

In a significant development, police in Lahorijan under Bokajan subdivision seized deadly weapons during a routine search operation. Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dhrito Pungba, Newto Rakhi, Tichdy Nakha, and Kuowtu Rakh. Upon interrogation and search, police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol along with five live rounds of ammunition from their possession.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the intent behind the possession of the arms and any possible links to larger criminal activities.

Meanwhile, in a successful joint operation, Charaideo Police, along with CRPF, QAT, and AR, recovered a factory-made pistol and four live rounds. The operation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (S&I), was part of ongoing efforts to curb crime in the region. Necessary legal action has been initiated following the recovery.