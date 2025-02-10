Assam: Repeated Pipeline Bursts, Corruption Allegations Rock Bilasipara’s JJM Scheme

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in Assam's Bilasipara is facing serious allegations of corruption regarding the implementation of the Hakama fifth phase Piped Water Supply scheme, under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Locals have accused the contractors, with alleged support from departmental engineers, of carrying out substandard work despite the project's multi-crore budget.

Due to the poor quality of work, the scheme’s pipelines have repeatedly burst, causing severe waterlogging in the area.

On Monday morning too, a major pipeline burst, submerging the locality. Residents have expressed their frustration over the recurring failures and have urged the government to conduct an investigation and take necessary action to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.