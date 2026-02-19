Assam Rifles, Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 4.05 Crore in Cachar

Assam Rifles has dealt a major blow to narcotics and smuggling networks in the Northeast, seizing heroin worth over Rs 4 crore in Assam and destroying large-scale illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur during a series of coordinated operations.

In Assam’s Cachar district, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, apprehended one individual allegedly transporting heroin valued at Rs 4.05 crore. Acting on specific intelligence inputs about drug trafficking, the team intercepted the suspect late on February 17 near Maharpur along the Silchar Bypass.

The accused and the seized vehicle have been handed over to Cachar Police for further investigation, officials from the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East), said.

Security officials described the seizure as a significant success in ongoing efforts to dismantle narcotics networks operating in the region. Assam Rifles has intensified anti-drug operations in recent months, targeting both trafficking routes and supply chains.

In a separate anti-narcotics operation in Manipur, Assam Rifles joined hands with the CRPF and Manipur Police to conduct area domination and search operations in Sehjang, Kangpokpi district, following specific intelligence inputs. During the search, the joint team uncovered illegal poppy cultivation spread across approximately 22 acres. The crop was destroyed on the spot.

According to officials, the destroyed poppy fields had the potential to produce around 160 kilograms of opium, estimated to be worth several crores in the illicit market. Three makeshift huts located near the cultivation site were also demolished during the operation.

Earlier, on Sunday, Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) along State Highway-06 in Noney, Manipur, after receiving intelligence about cigarette smuggling. A vehicle travelling from Churachandpur toward Kangpokpi was intercepted and thoroughly checked.

Authorities seized a consignment of smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs 2.9 crore and apprehended two individuals. The seized goods and vehicle have been handed over for further legal proceedings.

