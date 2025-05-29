Two Students Abducted from Guwahati Recovered Safely at Barpeta Road

Guwahati police have successfully rescued two students who were abducted from the city, recovering them from a locality at Barpeta Road.

Advertisment

The incident sparked widespread concern after the two boys, students of 9th and 10th grades from a school in Guwahati’s Beltola, went missing about a week ago. Both were abducted while wearing their school uniforms on May 21.

Following the registration of the abduction case under FIR No. 293/25 at Basistha Police Station, city police launched a detailed investigation. Based on technical analysis, police conducted a search operation at Barpeta Road.

During the operation, the two boys, aged 16 and 14, were found safe. The abductors reportedly fled after becoming aware of the police action.

The students have been safely brought back to Guwahati, and police continue their efforts to apprehend the culprits involved in the abduction.

Also Read: Guwahati: Class 8 Student Goes Missing While Returning Home from School