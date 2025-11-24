Assam: Student-Built Rocket Explodes During Science Exhibition; 2 Teachers Injured

Two teachers were injured when a student-built rocket exploded during a science exhibition at a school in Assam’s Hailakandi on Monday morning.

The incident took place at the Extension Training Centre located at Boalipar Bazar, where the exhibition was being held under the initiative of the Aryabhatt Science Centre.

The injured teachers, both from Spring Valley Central School, were immediately admitted to SK Roy Civil Hospital for treatment. The exhibition, aimed at promoting hands-on scientific learning among students, had attracted participants from various schools in the district.

Fortunately, no students were injured in the blast.

