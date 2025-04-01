Assam: Tragic Accident Claims Life of Man in Silchar, 2 Injured

In a tragic incident, a young man from Borkhala Durgapur in Assam's Cachar lost his life in a horrific road accident on the auspicious day of Eid. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when the deceased, identified as Firdaus Alam, was on his motorcycle, went out for a ride from his home.

While traveling on the Silchar Ramnagar bypass, he collided head-on with a scooter. The impact of the collision resulted in the immediate death of Firdaus Alam at the scene. Two scooter riders, identified as Saptashree Sinha and Vishal Sinha, sustained severe injuries in the crash.

Following the accident, the police arrived at the scene, rescued the injured, and sent them to Silchar Medical College for treatment, while also recovering Alam's body.

It has been reported that Firdaus Alam was the only child of his parents, and his tragic death has left the family in deep mourning.