Assam: Truck Rams Wedding Vehicles in Goalpara; Two Dead, Several Injured

Two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident at Budhipara under Agia Police Station limits in Assam’s Goalpara district late Tuesday night.

The mishap occurred on National Highway-17 when a speeding truck crashed into a stationary wedding party bus and a Magic vehicle. The deceased were identified as Naresh Das and Rabi Das.

Naresh Das was the elder brother of the groom, Bishnu Das, while Rabi Das was the groom’s maternal uncle. The wedding procession had arrived from Golokganj’s North Raypur to Budhipara in Goalpara to attend the marriage ceremony.

According to sources, a dispute broke out between members of the bride’s and groom’s families during the night, following which the groom’s younger brother was taken to the Agia police station. After the wedding was completed, family members were heading towards the police station to bring him back. The wedding bus and the Magic vehicle were parked on NH-17 when the truck rammed into them, leading to the fatal accident.

Family members have alleged that police action led to the circumstances that resulted in the tragedy. An investigation has been launched, and both families are now grieving the loss of their loved ones.

