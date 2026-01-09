Two Killed, One Injured in Separate Road Accidents in Assam

Two separate road accidents in Assam claimed two lives and left one person seriously injured in the early hours of the day.

Advertisment

In Chapar under Dhubri district, a fatal accident occurred on National Highway-17 when a goods-laden Bolero vehicle collided head-on with a truck amid dense fog. The Bolero, which was carrying maize from Siliguri towards Chapar, was involved in the crash with an oncoming truck. The impact killed the driver on the spot, while the handyman travelling in the vehicle suffered critical injuries.

Local residents managed to rescue the injured handyman and rushed him to Chapar Civil Hospital, from where he was later referred to Bongaigaon for better treatment. However, the driver remained trapped inside the mangled vehicle for a long time before rescue efforts could be carried out.

The deceased driver has been identified as Ramjan Ali, a resident of Dalgoma in Goalpara district. The injured handyman, Sahidul Islam, also hails from Goalpara’s Moilapathar area. The Bolero involved in the accident bore registration number AS-18-AC-3928, while the truck was registered as AS-17-C-9133. Chapar police reached the spot soon after the incident and carried out rescue and recovery operations.

In another accident reported from Sivasagar, a man was killed on the spot after being hit by a dumper truck at the Bogidol Pach Ali area. The victim, identified as Jamiruddin Ahmed, was riding a bicycle when the dumper, bearing registration number AS-06-BC-1226, struck him.

Also Read: Actor-Turned Vlogger Ashish Vidyarthi, His Wife Injured in Guwahati Road Accident