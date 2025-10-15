Assam: Two Brothers Burnt Alive as Vehicle Catches Fire After Crash

Two men were charred to death after their vehicle caught fire following a road accident on National Highway 27 near Jagiroad on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred when a Max pickup van, carrying vegetables from Barpeta to Silchar, lost control and crashed on the divider of the busy highway. The driver and the handyman, who were on their way to deliver vegetables, were unable to escape as the vehicle overturned and caught fire. Both men suffered severe burn injuries and succumbed to the flames on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Rahiz Uddin and Shafiqul Islam, residents of Naligaon in Barpeta district. Both are brothers.

Local police rushed to the scene following reports from passersby and initiated rescue operations, but the intensity of the fire made it impossible to save the victims.

