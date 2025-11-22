Assam: Two School Girls Dead, One Critical After Speeding Bolero Runs Them Over

Two schoolgirls lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding Bolero ran over them in Assam's Hajo on Saturday morning.

The accident took place near Saniadi when the three girls were on their way to tuition classes.

According to eyewitnesses, the Bolero was moving at high speed and reportedly lost control before hitting the students, killing two of them instantly. The third girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

The incident has triggered anger among local residents, who torched the Bolero vehicle moments after the crash. Fire tenders, assisted by Hajo Police, later doused the flames.

Vehicular movement along the road was severely affected for a considerable time as a large crowd gathered at the spot. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

