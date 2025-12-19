Assam: Woman Beats Husband to Death Over Car and House Demands

A man from Jagiroad under Assam’s Morigaon district reportedly died after being brutally assaulted by his wife. The deceased, identified as Jalal Uddin, was admitted to a hospital following the alleged attack but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.

According to family members, Jalal Uddin had been married to a his wife, Halima Begum, from Jagiroad city’s Nakhola area. After their marriage, the couple lived in the wife’s parental home. Family members allege that Halima Begum had been pressuring her husband to buy a car and also build a multi-storey house for them. When her demands were not met, she allegedly subjected Jalal Uddin to repeated physical and mental abuse over a period of time.

Despite the alleged abuse, Jalal reportedly endured it quietly for the sake of their two children. However, on December 10, the situation escalated. According to reports, Halima Begum allegedly dragged her husband from their home and physically assaulted him in front of a CCTV camera installed by a neighbour.

After the attack, Jalal Uddin was hospitalized, but he passed away during treatment last night. The news of his death left his family and relatives in shock and grief when his body was brought home on Thursday.

Following the incident, Jalal Uddin’s family has filed an FIR against Halima Begum at the Jagiroad police station, seeking justice. Police are currently investigating the case.

