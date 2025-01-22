Assam: Woman’s Life Cut Short After Being Pulled Into Rice Mill Machine

A heartbreaking incident occurred early this morning at a rice mill in Nalkhamara, Udalguri, resulting in the tragic death of a woman. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Purabi Nath.

Advertisment

The woman was working at her home’s rice mill along with her husband when the tragedy unfolded.

While operating the mill’s machinery, the woman’s clothing got caught in the machine, pulling her into the mechanism and causing her death instantly.

The incident has left the local community in shock and sorrow.

A team of Udalguri police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Also Read: Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out in Vehicle Carrying Domestic Cylinders Near Jorabat