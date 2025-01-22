Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out in Vehicle Carrying Domestic Cylinders Near Jorabat

A fire broke out in a vehicle carrying domestic cylinders near the Kali Temple, 8 Mile in Jorabat.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when the vehicle, heading from Goalpara towards Patarkuchi in Sonapur, caught fire due to a mechanical fault.

The vehicle, registered as AS 32 C 2293, was transporting domestic cylinders from Hindustan Petroleum (HP) company.

Upon reaching the incident site, the Jorabat Traffic Police and Fire Brigade immediately responded to control the fire, preventing a major disaster in the area.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident. However, the fire caused significant traffic congestion on the National Highway.

Also Read: Tractor Plunges into Ditch in Assam’s Morigaon, Killing Two on Spot