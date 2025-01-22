Tractor Plunges into Ditch in Assam’s Morigaon, Killing Two on Spot

A fatal tractor accident occurred late at night in Katahjari, Morigaon, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The accident took place while they were returning from plowing fields.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified as tractor owner Gaurav Bordoloi and driver Ratan Deuri.

The tragedy unfolded when the tractor lost control and plunged into a deep ditch, crushing both men.

Police later recovered the bodies and sent them to Morigaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident, a major road accident occurred late at night in the centre of Morigaon town when a speeding dumper collided with two cars. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place in front of the SBI branch.

The dumper initially struck a Tata Harrier, propelling it into a Bolero, which then crashed into a motorcycle, injuring the rider. The situation escalated as bystanders attempted to attack the dumper driver.

Fortunately, the occupants of the Harrier and Bolero sustained only minor injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Also Read: Loud Explosion While Burning Papers Rocks Charaideo Sessions Court