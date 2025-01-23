Assam Youth Found Dead on Railway Track, Family Suspects Foul Play

A 22-year-old youth from Goreswar in Assam’s Baksa district, identified as Giren Rajbongshi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances while on his way to work outside the state.

Advertisment

Giren, son of Ajit Rajbongshi and Puvali Rajbongshi of Katheni village under Goreswar Police Station, had recently left for Goa with two friends from the same village in search of work. However, before reaching their destination, police recovered his mutilated body from a railway track.

Adding to the suspicion, Giren’s mobile phone remains with his two friends, who informed their own families about his death but failed to notify his family. His relatives only learned about the incident when the village headman was informed by the police.

The circumstances surrounding Giren’s tragic death have raised serious concerns, with his family alleging that he was murdered. His untimely demise has left his family and the local community in deep sorrow.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Also Read: Assam Youth Dead After Falling off From Moving Train in Gujarat