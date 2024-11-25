Assamese Actress Alleges Disturbing Incident at Nagaon Hotel; Public Reactions Stirred

Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi has made alarming allegations against a hotel 'Sunjukti' in Nagaon, which have sparked widespread reactions on social media, particularly during a Facebook Live session. The incident occurred at a hotel where the actress had spent the night after attending the Raas festival in Nagaon, a cultural event she participated in alongside a female companion.

According to Gogoi, the night took a disturbing turn when, at 5:10 AM, she and her roommate were awoken by an attempted break-in at their hotel room. "I saw through the peephole a man trying to open our door. He was wearing a cloth on his face," Gogoi recounted. "It was terrifying. We were trapped in our room, and I immediately told my roommate to call the hotel proprietor. But he didn’t pick up the phone. We were left in fear and panic."

The actress then reached out to the Raas committee secretary, hoping for assistance. "We didn’t feel safe at all," she added. "We suspected the man might have been carrying a weapon, so we stayed inside the room, locked the door, and I screamed when he started to roam around the corridor. He left only after that."

Despite the alarming situation, Gogoi claims that when she confronted the hotel staff, their response was dismissive. "The staff at the reception acted casual, saying that no one from outside had entered the hotel," Gogoi said. "When I suggested it could be someone from the hotel, they blamed it on guests from a Nepali community, claiming it was a mistake."

The actress, along with her companion, decided to leave the hotel out of fear and contacted the Raas committee secretary. However, the situation worsened when it was revealed that there were no CCTV cameras on the floor where Gogoi and her companion had stayed, despite cameras being installed on the ground floor and in common areas. "There was no CCTV footage from the floor we were on. It’s outrageous," Gogoi emphasized. "This has raised more questions than answers."

The incident, which took place on the morning of November 22, has raised significant concerns, and the actress has given the hotel management 48 hours to provide the missing CCTV footage. Both Gogoi and the Raas committee are working together to uncover the truth behind the unsettling event.

As the controversy unfolds, public interest continues to grow. "We want answers," Gogoi stated. "This was a frightening experience, and I hope the hotel takes this matter seriously. It's not just about me—it's about the safety of everyone who stays there."

The hotel has yet to release a detailed statement on the matter, and both Gogoi and the public eagerly await clarification. The case has ignited a debate on safety and security in hotels, and many are calling for more accountability from the hotel management.