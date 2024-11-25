3 Dead, Several Injured As Separate Road Accidents Across Assam

A series of road accidents across Assam on Sunday left three individuals dead and several others injured.

In a devastating accident at Bohalpur Nathpara, near Chapar, a stationary tractor was rammed by a motorcycle, resulting in the immediate death of Hemanta Nath, a resident of Bohalpur Nathpara. Another rider, Tarun Nath, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Bongaigaon for advanced treatment. Locals have alleged reckless parking of the tractor as the cause of the accident.

In another incident on National Highway 17 at Makri, Goalpara, a head-on collision between a Swift car and a motorcycle claimed the life of Shankar Barman from Bongaigaon, while another rider, Montu Rabha, sustained serious injuries. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Meanwhile, at Baghmari Center in Biswanath, a high-speed truck struck and killed a young man identified as Manoj Das, also known as Apu Das. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have since seized the truck involved in the accident.

