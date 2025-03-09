"Assam’s Stars Shining Big": CM Sarma Hails Anurag Saikia’s IIFA Win

Assam’s celebrated music composer Anurag Saikia has clinched the Best Title Track award at the prestigious IIFA Digital Awards 2025, held in Jaipur. Saikia received the honor for his mesmerizing composition "Ishq Hai", featured in the third season of the widely acclaimed web series "Mismatched".

Assam CM Lauds Saikia’s Achievement

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the musician, hailing his triumph over established industry veterans.

CM Sarma wrote: "I am really happy to see more of Assam’s shining stars making it BIG in Bollywood. Many congratulations to the extremely talented Anurag Saikia for beating established veterans and securing the Best Title Track award at @IIFA for ‘Ishq Hai’ from Mismatched."

A Rising Star in Indian Music

Anurag Saikia has carved a distinct identity in the Indian music industry, known for his ability to seamlessly fuse traditional Indian sounds with contemporary musical elements. His compositions in films like "Thappad" and "Article 15" have been widely appreciated for their depth and originality. His latest win at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 further cements his position among the top music composers in the country.

Big Wins at IIFA Digital Awards 2025

Best Film: "Amar Singh Chamkila", a Netflix biopic on the legendary Punjabi singer, starring Diljit Dosanjh.

Best Director: Ali for "Amar Singh Chamkila".

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon for "Do Patti", a gripping Netflix mystery thriller.

Best Story (Original): Kanika Dhillon, the writer of "Do Patti".

With this latest accolade, Anurag Saikia has once again proven his musical brilliance, making Assam proud on the national stage.