ATASU Holds Huge Silapathar Rally Demanding Tribal Status, Land Rights

A massive public gathering was organised today at Silapathar by the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), pressing for tribal status, autonomous governance, and land rights for the Tai Ahom community.

The protest rally, held at the Majgaon Ras Mandir premises, witnessed an overwhelming participation of over twenty thousand people from various parts of Assam. The atmosphere was charged with slogans and placards echoing the long-standing demands of the community.

During the assembly, participants also paid heartfelt tribute to the late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, acknowledging his immense contribution to Assam’s cultural identity.

Following the meeting, a mass protest procession was taken out through the main streets of Silapathar, as demonstrators raised slogans and displayed banners demanding recognition of the Tai Ahom community as a Scheduled Tribe (ST), establishment of autonomous administrative mechanisms, and distribution of land pattas to indigenous people.

The massive turnout and spirited demonstration reflected the growing frustration among the Tai Ahom community over what they describe as the government’s continued neglect of their constitutional and ethnic rights.

