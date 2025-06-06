Award-Winning "Hargila-The Greater Adjutant Stork" Now Available on YouTube

A compelling short documentary titled “HARGILA – The Greater Adjutant Stork”, directed by senior IPS officer and filmmaker Partha Sarathi Mahanta, has been garnering international recognition for its portrayal of an extraordinary conservation movement led by the resilient women of Dadara-Pasaria villages in Assam. The film chronicles the revival of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork — locally known as Hargila — through a community-driven initiative led predominantly by women.

Advertisment

Central to the film is the remarkable work of Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, a noted conservationist and recipient of the prestigious Whitley Award. Her leadership in mobilising rural women from the villages of Dadara and Pasaria has been instrumental in transforming local attitudes toward the stork, which was once considered a nuisance. The community’s efforts helped rescue the species from the brink of extinction, making it a symbol of ecological resilience and cultural pride.

The Greater Adjutant was previously listed among the world’s top 20 most endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), due to severe habitat loss and widespread neglect. The documentary highlights how grassroots participation, particularly the involvement of women in conservation activities, became the cornerstone of this success story.

Produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, “HARGILA” has been officially selected for screening at nine international film festivals, including:

Mumbai Short Film Festival, 2022

S.O.F.A Film Festival (Animals, Wildlife, Environment, Conservation), 2022

11th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival, 2022

Tagore International Film Festival, 2022

Goa Short Film Festival, 2022

Pune Short Film Festival, 2022

Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, 2022

15th Jaipur International Film Festival, 2023

The 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, 2023

Adding to its acclaim, “HARGILA” was conferred a Special Mention in the National Film Awards 2022, recognising its powerful narrative, cinematic impact, and contribution to environmental awareness.

To mark World Environment Day, the documentary has been released on YouTube for public viewing, extending its reach to global audiences and amplifying its message of conservation and community empowerment.

The YouTube link is - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMpJrkc7mK4

“HARGILA – The Greater Adjutant Stork” stands as a tribute to the power of collective effort, local wisdom, and the crucial role women play in protecting the natural world. The film not only documents the survival of a species but also celebrates the spirit of environmental stewardship embedded within rural communities.

ALSO READ: Discover Why "Hargila-The Greater Adjutant Stork" Won the National Film Award?