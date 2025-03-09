Harvard100 Honors Assam’s Purnima Devi Barman for Conservation Efforts

In a remarkable recognition of her conservation efforts, renowned wildlife biologist from Assam, Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, has been named among the Harvard100 Extraordinary Women of 2025. The prestigious global ranking, announced on International Women’s Day, honors change-makers who are using their power, influence, capital, and time to drive societal transformation.

The Harvard100 list, curated based on recommendations from 100 Harvard alumni and global experts, shortlisted 9,650 women before selecting 25 extraordinary individuals for 2025. The recognition highlights women social activists and philanthropists who are making a profound impact on the world.

Known for her relentless efforts in protecting the endangered greater adjutant stork, locally called 'Hargila', Purnima Devi Barman has transformed wildlife conservation into a community-driven movement. Dr. Barman’s passion for wildlife conservation was rooted in her childhood in Assam, where she grew up surrounded by the region’s rich biodiversity.

Raised near the Brahmaputra River, she developed a deep appreciation for birds, influenced by her grandmother’s teachings about nature. This early fascination guided her academic journey, leading her to pursue a Master’s degree in Zoology from Gauhati University.

In 2007, she founded the Hargila Army, an all-female conservation group dedicated to saving the stork from extinction. Under her leadership, the initiative has grown into a powerful force of around 10,000 women who actively engage in bird rescue, habitat restoration, and environmental education. Her work not only safeguards biodiversity but also empowers local women by integrating conservation with sustainable livelihoods.

Her work has not only contributed to biodiversity preservation but has also empowered local women, turning conservation into a movement of collective strength.