Axom Nagarik Samaj Questions Govt's Claims on Kashmir Normalcy

The Axom Nagarik Samaj (ANS), a civil society organisation in Assam, has strongly condemned the brutal and senseless terrorist attack on tourists and civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives and left many more critically injured. Expressing deep shock and sorrow, the organisation extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the affected individuals, emphasising the universal outrage that this heinous act warrants.

In a statement, the organisation termed the attack as one of the most "dastardly and gruesome" in recent memory, underscoring the need for a thorough investigation into the forces behind such violence. "The sponsors of these terrorists have one clear objective: to prevent normality from returning to the Kashmir valley," the statement read.

While the organisation pointed fingers at external forces as potential sponsors, it raised critical questions about the role of other internal elements, suggesting that there may be forces within the country working in collusion with the attackers. "We must probe these connections thoroughly and take stringent action against all those involved," the organisation urged.

The organisation also questioned the central government’s claims regarding the restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. "The series of deadly terrorist attacks that continue to occur in Jammu and Kashmir only suggests that the measures taken by the current regime are failing to contain terrorism and disruption in the region," the statement remarked.

The statement was signed by Paresh Malakar, secy, ANS and Ajit Bhuyan, RS MP, president, ANS.

The organisation stressed that while there should be no leniency in dealing with terrorists, it is equally crucial to address the root causes of such violence. "Efforts to alienate terrorists from the common people must be pursued with sincerity and dedication," the organisation emphasised.

This condemnation comes as the nation grapples with the aftermath of yet another attack in the volatile Kashmir valley, further highlighting the ongoing challenges in achieving lasting peace and security in the region. The Axom Nagarik Samaj has called for decisive action from both state and central authorities to end the cycle of violence that continues to plague Jammu and Kashmir.