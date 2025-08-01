Lat Mandal Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe at Barpeta CO Office

In a major anti-corruption operation, a lat mandal (revenue official) in Barpeta district was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹3,500 on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Anowar Hussain, a lat mandal posted at the office of the Revenue Circle Officer in Barpeta.

According to sources, Hussain had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 from one Abdul Baten, a resident of a village in Kayakuchi, for processing land-related work. Distressed by the demand, Baten lodged a formal complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid, and Hussain was apprehended while accepting ₹3,500 as a bribe inside the canteen premises of the Circle Officer’s office.

Officials from the anti-corruption team seized the marked currency from Hussain’s possession and immediately placed him under arrest. A case has been registered against him, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The operation highlights continued efforts by the Vigilance Department to crack down on corruption in Assam’s public offices.

