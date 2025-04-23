Beharbari Outpost Artist 'Basu Da' Dies at 55, Final Rites to Follow Bodo Customs

The popular figure from Beharbari Outpost, Basumatary, also known as 'Basu Da,' has passed away, leaving the artist community in mourning. He was 55 years old and had been battling liver disease for an extended period. He succumbed to respiratory complications at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati around 9:40 PM last night.

This morning, his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Baksa district’s Laokhata village, where his final rites were conducted in accordance with all Bodo customs and traditions.

Apart from his notable career in acting, Basumatary was also admired for his musical performances. His untimely passing has left fans, admirers, and loved ones devastated. Family members and relatives are deeply grieving the loss of the beloved artist.