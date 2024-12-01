Bengal Police Blocks Entry of Trucks Carrying Potatoes and Onions into Assam

In a concerning development, trucks carrying potatoes and onions have been halted at Jorai along the Assam-West Bengal border, preventing them from entering Assam.

As per sources, this move has been initiated by the Bengal Police, following directives from the state government to restrict the entry of these essential goods into Assam.

The trucks, which include food supplies for the Indian Army, were also denied entry into Assam. Sources informed us that this obstruction has been ongoing for the past five days, raising concerns over the supply chain of these critical commodities.

Residents have alleged that some trucks were allowed to pass through during the late-night hours in exchange for large sums of money. Additionally, accusations have also surfaced that a potato and onion syndicate is gradually getting established in these border areas.