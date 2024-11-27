Army Intensifies Search for Missing Assam Man in Manipur’s Leimakhong

On the evening of November 25, 2024, the Indian Army launched an extensive search operation after receiving information about a missing person from Leimakhong, Manipur.

The individual, identified as Kamal Babu (54), a resident of Cachar district in Assam and a member of the Meitei community, had not returned home that evening. He had been working as a works supervisor for a contractor associated with the Military Engineering Services (MES) at the Leimakhong Military Station.

Following the report from his family, who expressed concern over his absence, the Army sprang into action, mobilizing all available resources. Surveillance efforts included scanning CCTV footage, speaking with his co-workers, and deploying tracker dogs for a more thorough search. Despite these efforts, both Kamal Babu and his two-wheeler remain unaccounted for.

The search operation has been further intensified, with efforts expanding across the military station and nearby villages. Drones and aerial platforms have been integrated into the operation for enhanced coverage.

The Army has also engaged with the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the region to assist in locating the missing individual. The family of Kamal Babu has been reassured of the Army's commitment to ensuring his safe and swift return.

In parallel, the Manipur Police have initiated their own investigation into the matter. The Army has requested the Meitei CSOs to lift blockades to allow for unhindered movement of both the Armed Forces and the Police as they continue their search efforts.