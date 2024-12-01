CM Sarma Launches Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services

In a move aimed at strengthening accountability in public services, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Assam State Commission for the Right to Public Services during an event in Guwahati.

The event also saw the launch of a comprehensive manual detailing the appeal process for public service rights and the Commission’s official website.

Highlighting the pivotal role of technology in advancing governance, CM Sarma stated that good governance cannot be achieved if citizens remain unaware of their rights. He stressed the government’s responsibility to ensure timely and efficient delivery of services, noting that citizens stand to benefit significantly from the initiative.

Reflecting on the history of public service rights in India, the Chief Minister pointed to Madhya Pradesh’s pioneering introduction of the Right to Public Service Act in 2010, followed by Assam’s enactment of a similar law in 2012, which underwent amendments in 2019 and 2024.

The Assam Chief Minister detailed the government’s efforts through the Seva Setu platform, which recognizes 725 citizen rights across 64 government departments and three Sixth Schedule autonomous councils. The platform provides a clear timeline for service delivery, with over 1.56 crore applications received to date and a resolution rate exceeding 90%. He added, “The Right to Public Service Act is now enforced in 34 states, ensuring citizens’ rights are protected.”

The Chief Minister also announced the appointment of Sujoy Lal Thaosen, retired IPS officer, as the Chief Commissioner of the Assam State Commission for the Right to Public Services. Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty and Bimal C. Oswal have been appointed as members.

He further underlined the government’s commitment to transforming public service rights into tangible entitlements, urging officials to proactively implement these reforms. He also stressed the importance of raising public awareness about the rights offered through the Commission, stating that empowering citizens with their rights could position Assam as a model for governance.