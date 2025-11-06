Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta Explains Why He Quit Chief Information Commissioner Role

Former Assam DGP and Chief Information Commissioner, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, in a detailed Facebook post, explained the reasons behind his resignation, saying that “conscience and fairness” guided his decision.

Mahanta, who took charge as Assam’s Chief Information Commissioner on April 5, 2023, said he had tried to bring in several reforms during his tenure, from digitizing office processes and promoting paperless work to making the RTI system more accessible and transparent for the public.

“I tried to ensure the Information Commission was people-friendly, by introducing online applications, video hearings, regular case disposal, and strict action against those misusing the RTI Act for blackmail,” he wrote.

Mahanta said that although he had developed a deep emotional connection with the institution, “a special situation” forced him to step down before completing his term.

He referred to the ongoing controversy surrounding his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is one of prime accused in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

“In such a situation, my conscience told me that if any RTI applications are filed seeking information related to my brother, there should not be any room for doubt or misunderstanding in the public mind. For that reason, I felt it would be right for me to step down,” Mahanta said.

He added that he had informed the Chief Minister’s Office earlier about his intent to resign in such a scenario and had also instructed his staff to immediately notify him if any such RTI application was received.

“Recently, an RTI application was filed seeking information about government funding for various cultural events involving my brother. The applicant also wrote to me personally, expressing complete trust in my honesty and transparency. Still, since I had already decided what to do in such a case, I did not delay in submitting my resignation to the Hon’ble Governor,” Mahanta wrote.

The former DGP further stated that even if he had remained in office, the applicant would have received the correct information. “However, to ensure there is not even the slightest doubt in anyone’s mind, I decided to step down,” he added.

His formal letter to the Governor -

