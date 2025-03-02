Bhupen Borah’s Cryptic ‘Ekla Cholo Re’ Post Hints at Opposition Rift

The recent meeting of opposition parties in Assam has exposed widening cracks within the alliance, with disagreements between Congress and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi taking center stage. The discussions, held at Atithya Resort in Sonapur on Saturday, ended without consensus, highlighting internal tensions ahead of the upcoming elections.

Advertisment

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah took to social media on Sunday to share the renowned Bengali song "Ekla Cholo Re". In his post, he captioned the song with the words, 'Pre Poll/ Post Poll'. This post by Borah has fueled speculation about the strained relations between the parties.

The meeting in Sonapur saw heated arguments between Akhil Gogoi and the Congress leaders, leading to an early disruption. Dissatisfied with Gogoi’s remarks, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi walked out midway through the meeting.

Following the meeting, none of the attendees made any public statements regarding its outcomes. However, all acknowledged that the discussions were marked by intense debates and strong arguments. While no leader openly spoke about the details, their recent cryptic Facebook posts seem to hint at their respective positions.

On Saturday night, shortly after returning from the meeting, Akhil Gogoi shared a Facebook post stating, "We will remain steadfast on ideological matters." This post strongly indicated the depth of the disagreement between him and Congress during the discussions.