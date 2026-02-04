Bhutan Queen Mother Honoured With ‘Soldier of Humanity’ Award in Assam

The 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma ‘Soldier of Humanity’ Award, 2025 was presented to Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck at a ceremony held at Bodoland University in Assam’s Kokrajhar on Tuesday, recognising her lifelong commitment to humanitarian work and social welfare.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who attended the event at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, said the award symbolised values that go beyond formal recognition, reflecting compassion, human dignity and social justice. He described it as an honour for Assam to host the Queen Mother and said the award rightly acknowledged her unwavering service to humanity.

The Queen Mother personally accepted the award, which included a citation, a memento of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, traditional Bodo attire and artefacts, and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. The honour was bestowed for her leadership of the Tarayana Foundation, which has played a key role in improving rural livelihoods, empowering women, expanding access to education and healthcare, and safeguarding Bhutan’s cultural heritage.

In his address, Governor Acharya recalled the ideals of Upendra Nath Brahma, noting that the ‘Soldier of Humanity’ Award, instituted in 2004 by the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust, reflects Bodofa’s vision of equality, dialogue and service to society. He highlighted Brahma’s lifelong struggle for social justice, human rights and inclusive development, despite economic hardships.

The Governor also referred to initiatives taken to honour Bodofa’s legacy, including the declaration of March 31 as Chatra Divas (Students’ Day) in Assam and the installation of his statue in the national capital, saying these steps help bring his ideals to a wider audience.

Calling the award a symbol of the enduring relationship between India and Bhutan, Acharya said Bhutan’s philosophy of Gross National Happiness closely mirrors Bodofa’s people-centric worldview. He expressed confidence that honouring figures like the Queen Mother would inspire future generations to uphold the principles of peace, inclusivity and service.

The ceremony was attended by Governor of Gelephu Mindfulness City Lotay Tshering, Assam minister UG Brahma, Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, former BTC chief Pramod Boro, MP Rangwara Narzary, Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Surath Narzary, along with dignitaries from Bhutan, academicians and other guests.

The Upendra Nath Brahma ‘Soldier of Humanity’ Award is conferred annually to honour individuals who have made exceptional contributions to humanity, transcending boundaries of region, nation and identity.

