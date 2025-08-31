Bina Engtipi Case: 4 Orgs Submit Memorandum to APGCL Demanding Death Penalty

In the development of the alleged gruesome murder of Late Smti. Bina Engtipi of Rongkelan village in Dima Hasao district, outrage has intensified as four influential organisations have jointly submitted a memorandum to the Managing Director of Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL).

The organisations- Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project Affected Peoples' Association (LKHE-PAPA), Karbi Students' Association (Dima Hasao District Central Committee), Dimasa Students' Union (Longku Branch Committee), and Somindar Karbi Amei (Karbi Apex Body, Dima Hasao District), have raised a united voice demanding swift and uncompromising justice in the case.

Engtipi, who belonged to a family affected by the Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project (LKHEP), fell victim to one of the most horrifying crimes in recent times, sparking widespread condemnation and grief. In their memorandum, the organisations not only expressed their deep resentment but also laid out a series of urgent demands to ensure justice is neither delayed nor denied.

They categorically demanded fast-track justice, immediate rehabilitation for the victim’s family, and stern action against the accused, holding them accountable for the barbarity committed. The memorandum underlined the importance of transparency, stating:

“Post-Mortem & Forensic Report: The post-mortem and forensic reports must be declared at the earliest and placed in the public domain for transparency.”

Further, the organisations sought the strictest punishment under the law, demanding no leniency for the perpetrators. The memorandum reads:

“Capital Punishment: under IPC section 302, 376D, 34, along with relevant provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act 1989, and all five culprits must be tried under a fast-track court and given the strictest punishment under law, i.e., hanging till death, with proceedings open to public scrutiny.”

The demand for justice was coupled with a strong call for compensation to the bereaved family, who not only lost a loved one but were also dragged into the shadow of corporate negligence. The memorandum asserts:

“Compensation: Immediate and legitimate compensation of ₹10 lakh each (total ₹50 lakh) from the five accused must be awarded to the victim's family. Since the accused were employees of M/s. L&T HCI-IC who constructing the Dam, Tunnel & Power House of 120MW-LKHEP: APGCL. the victim's family can also demand compensation/settlement from the company under civil liability.”

The joint appeal has amplified public anger, with the demand for justice echoing across Dima Hasao. The call is now clear — the culprits must face the harshest consequences, the victim’s family must be rehabilitated, and the system must rise to ensure that such heinous crimes are never repeated.

Bina Engtipi, a resident of Rongkelan village in Dima Hasao district, earned her livelihood by running a small tea shop near the L&T construction site of the Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project. On August 12, she failed to return home at her usual time, prompting concern among her family. When efforts to trace her proved unsuccessful, her son approached the Umrangso police station to file a missing complaint.

The following day, August 13, police recovered her body from a nearby jungle,a discovery that confirmed the community’s worst fears. Her tragic death has since triggered widespread outrage across the district, with multiple organisations staging protests and demanding justice for what they allege to be her gruesome gang-rape and murder.

The case has become a rallying point for affected communities and rights groups, who continue to press for swift investigation, accountability, and justice in Bina Engtipi’s name.

